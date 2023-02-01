Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.1 %

NTAP opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

