Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 388,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $691,066. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

