Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 9,956 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.