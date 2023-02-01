Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 166,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

