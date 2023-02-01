Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $165.00 at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $171.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

