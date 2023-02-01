DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46 billion-$14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

