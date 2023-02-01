DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.