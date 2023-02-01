DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.