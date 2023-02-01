Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.83 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dynatrace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Dynatrace Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of DT stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

