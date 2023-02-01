EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,346.64

EAC (EAC) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $5,346.64 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01178139 USD and is down -40.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,325.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

