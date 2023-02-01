Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 245,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

