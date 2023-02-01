Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %
EW opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
