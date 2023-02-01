Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

EW opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

