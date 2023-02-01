Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and $338,024.51 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00406065 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.93 or 0.28502804 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575967 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,543,809 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network's priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates."

