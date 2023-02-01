Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.