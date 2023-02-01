Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $128.68, but opened at $116.78. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $113.55, with a volume of 2,869,278 shares trading hands.

The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

