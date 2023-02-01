Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

