Enjin Coin Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $464.00 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00402806 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.10 or 0.28273983 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00575218 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
