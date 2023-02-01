Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 369,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 385,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 84,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,420. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

