Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day moving average is $301.02. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

