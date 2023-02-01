Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 5,993 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

