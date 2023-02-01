Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $297,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

