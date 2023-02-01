Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

