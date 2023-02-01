Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

