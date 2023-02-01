Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,453 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

