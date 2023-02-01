Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,457,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.22.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

