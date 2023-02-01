Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $235.74 million and approximately $74.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00089094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00062076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.