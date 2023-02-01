F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Up 0.5%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 183,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 191,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,421.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,182 shares of company stock worth $527,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

