Financial Analysis: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Nitori (OTC:NCLTY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Nitori’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.23 $213.56 million $1.17 11.17 Nitori $7.28 billion 2.05 $870.52 million $0.70 18.90

Dividends

Nitori has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Nihon Kohden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitori, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nihon Kohden pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nitori pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nihon Kohden is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Nitori’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 11.26% 15.80% 12.27% Nitori 11.40% 12.63% 9.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nihon Kohden and Nitori, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitori has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

