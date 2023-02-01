Financial Analysis: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OmniAb and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 147.58%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 594.57%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than OmniAb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OmniAb has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 1.06 -$94.33 million ($0.50) -1.08

OmniAb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50% Science 37 -66.46% -72.32% -51.04%

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

