First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 201,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 564.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.