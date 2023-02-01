First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

