Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. 1,734,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,063. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

