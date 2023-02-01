Frontier Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $1.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

