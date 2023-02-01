Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 133,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.78. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $80,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

