Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,264.70

Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.70 ($15.62) and traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($15.07). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.31), with a volume of 628,265 shares trading hands.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £325.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,235.55.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

