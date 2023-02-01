FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Critical Contrast

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22% FVCBankcorp 29.92% 12.69% 1.14%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.42 $93.41 million $2.14 7.31 FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 2.87 $24.98 million $1.63 10.51

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

