FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 322,253 shares of company stock worth $2,427,260 and have sold 216,598 shares worth $2,009,085. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.