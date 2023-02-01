FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

