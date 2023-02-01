FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading

