FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.37.

TRP stock opened at C$57.33 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$52.12 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$57.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.59.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.