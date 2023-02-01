FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

