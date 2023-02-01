Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

GLPI stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.