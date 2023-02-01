Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.97

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 725496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.