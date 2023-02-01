GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

