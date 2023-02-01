GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $73.95.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.