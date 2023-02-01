Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $4.05 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00028940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00220270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00153433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.9568213 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,828,019.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

