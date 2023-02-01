General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

