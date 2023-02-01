Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.