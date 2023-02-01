Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 112,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.