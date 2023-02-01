Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 187 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

AXON traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,385. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $198.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

