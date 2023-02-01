Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

GMED stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. 50,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

