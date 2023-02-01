Governance OHM (GOHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $158,280.07 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,690.19 or 0.11264950 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
